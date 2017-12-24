NFL expanding use of UNCs

Getty Images

Some of the new changes to the concussion protocol aren’t really changes but clarification of existing principles. This one is: Starting immediately, a third unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant will be added to all playoff games and the Super Bowl.

The extra set of eyes at the game site during the playoffs will be helpful, especially since the various folks with the ability to order a concussion evaluation of a player in distress may be less inclined to do so in a single-elimination setting. While there’s no guarantee that adding yet another person who may be inclined to wait for someone else to initiate the process is no guarantee that the process will be initiated, it can’t hurt.

What also can’t hurt is the league’s decision to launch a pilot program that will place a centralized UNC at the league office. The extra UNC will monitor the broadcast feeds of all games, ensuring that the medical staff at each game location is aware of the available video.

Again, another set of eyes can’t hurt, but how will one UNC scanning eight or nine games at 1:00 p.m. ET be better than the ATC spotters at each game site? When Texans quarterback Tom Savage displayed the symptoms of the early stages of a seizure, the in-stadium personnel failed to get the video to the sideline. If they miss it while watching only one game, there’s no guarantee the UNC will see it when watching several.

The better approach would be to enhance the penalties for “mistakes” (i.e., negligence or recklessness) in the application of the protocol. Teams that are trying to win games will be tempted to err on the side of risking a $100,000 in order to keep a guy on the field. If the price is higher — or if draft picks are at risk — “mistakes” will be less common.