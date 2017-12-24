NFL institutes changes to concussion protocol

AP

The Seahawks were fined $100,000 this week after an investigation by the NFL and NFLPA found that they did not properly follow the concussion protocol while evaluating quarterback Russell Wilson in a game earlier this season.

That protocol has changed over the last couple of weeks. Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that adjustments were made on December 11, a day after Texans quarterback Tom Savage was allowed to remain in a game after showing signs of a concussion following a hit.

Those signs — Savage’s hands were twitching in what’s known as a “fencing response” — were clear to those watching on television and one of the changes to the protocol involves having an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant in the league’s replay command center. While concussions can’t be diagnosed on video, the idea is that the extra set of eyes will help make sure a player like Savage gets a full evaluation right away.

“We are constantly looking at the protocol and how it’s applied and trying to get better,” Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical director, said. “The process happens through the season.”

In addition to the UNC at the command center, a third will be assigned to all playoff games and the Super Bowl. The protocol also now calls for players showing signs of “impact seizure” to be taken out for the remainder of the game and those with significant loss of balance to be taken to the locker room for evaluation.