NFL institutes changes to concussion protocol

Posted by Josh Alper on December 24, 2017, 12:08 PM EST
AP

The Seahawks were fined $100,000 this week after an investigation by the NFL and NFLPA found that they did not properly follow the concussion protocol while evaluating quarterback Russell Wilson in a game earlier this season.

That protocol has changed over the last couple of weeks. Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that adjustments were made on December 11, a day after Texans quarterback Tom Savage was allowed to remain in a game after showing signs of a concussion following a hit.

Those signs — Savage’s hands were twitching in what’s known as a “fencing response” — were clear to those watching on television and one of the changes to the protocol involves having an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant in the league’s replay command center. While concussions can’t be diagnosed on video, the idea is that the extra set of eyes will help make sure a player like Savage gets a full evaluation right away.

“We are constantly looking at the protocol and how it’s applied and trying to get better,” Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical director, said. “The process happens through the season.”

In addition to the UNC at the command center, a third will be assigned to all playoff games and the Super Bowl. The protocol also now calls for players showing signs of “impact seizure” to be taken out for the remainder of the game and those with significant loss of balance to be taken to the locker room for evaluation.

5 responses to “NFL institutes changes to concussion protocol

  1. It is best to err on the side of safety when dealing with head injuries. Any one dealing with obvious signs of concussion; ie, “significant loss of balance”, or, failing the protocol, should be taken to the locker room and left there with their head in an ice pack to prevent possible brain swelling.
    I agree with the player who said a concussed player should miss the following game also. IF the players and league are serious about head injuries, Caution is the way to help protect the players.

    NEVER GOING TO HAPPEN!!!!!!!

  2. Add one more…
    Whenever an official sends a player off the field to be evaluated, make an announcement over the referee microphone…That player must check back in with the referee when coming back into the game (like a tackle eligible situation)

  3. The NFL can’t diagnose a concussion on video ? Yet, the NFL had us believe that they can diagnose domestic violence bruises by photos….just look at the investigation on Ezekiel Elliott’s case. The so called “medical experts” by the NFL were absolutely certain the bruises were caused by domestic violence and they can’t diagnose a concussion by the video ? The NFL would have us believe their medical experts.

