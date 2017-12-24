NFL: Kelvin Benjamin didn’t have control with feet in bounds

AP

An apparent touchdown catch by Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin was wiped out by a replay review just before halftime in New England, but there was no announcement by referee Craig Wrolstad to explain why that happened.

Just before the start of the second half, the league released an explanation of a call that some will likely see as evidence that the league has moved away from the “clear and obvious” standard to overturn calls on the field that prevailed in previous years since Alberto Riveron took over as the head of officiating.

In #BUFvsNE, when Kelvin Benjamin gains control, his left foot is off the ground. The receiver only has one foot down in bounds with control. Therefore, it is an incomplete pass. -AL — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) December 24, 2017

On the play before Benjamin was ruled out of bounds, a pass to Bills tight end Charles Clay was ruled incomplete after he lost the ball while jumping into the end zone. The play was not reviewed and Bills coach Sean McDermott told CBS at halftime that he would have reviewed it if the play had occurred outside of the last two minutes.