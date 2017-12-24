Nick Easton fractured his ankle Saturday night

Getty Images

The Vikings had their intended starting offensive line together for the first time in weeks when Saturday night’s game against the Packers got underway, but they won’t have it in place for any of their remaining games.

Left guard Nick Easton left the game early and coach Mike Zimmer said after the 16-0 win that he fractured his ankle. Easton will have surgery and miss the rest of the team’s run.

Jeremiah Sirles took over for Easton on Saturday and will move into the starting lineup in the weeks to come.

“Jeremiah, he’s a battler,” Zimmer said, via the Pioneer Press. “He’s aching sometimes and he goes in there and fights and he figures out a way to get it done. I’m glad that we have him because he’s obviously got versatility. He plays everywhere.”

Easton came to the Vikings in a 2015 trade and started 12 games this year.