Panthers survive with weird win over the Buccaneers

Getty Images

The Panthers only had a chance because of a kickoff return, a bad opponent, and a good defense.

So the fact they won the game on a fumble seems appropriate.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton dropped the ball on his way to the end zone, but picked it up himself and scored with 35 seconds left, giving the Panthers a 22-19 win and a playoff berth.

The win was a strange one, as they managed just 257 yards of total offense, and needed a 103-yard kickoff return from Damiere Byrd on a day when their offense offered no life.

They also sacked Jameis Winston six times and forced three fumbles, which was enough to move them to 10-5 and into the playoffs. Which they’ll take on a day when little else went right.

Their defense was more timely than good, and survived without suspended linebacker Thomas Davis, who will return for next week’s game against the Falcons.