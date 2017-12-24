Panthers survive with weird win over the Buccaneers

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 24, 2017, 4:10 PM EST
The Panthers only had a chance because of a kickoff return, a bad opponent, and a good defense.

So the fact they won the game on a fumble seems appropriate.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton dropped the ball on his way to the end zone, but picked it up himself and scored with 35 seconds left, giving the Panthers a 22-19 win and a playoff berth.

The win was a strange one, as they managed just 257 yards of total offense, and needed a 103-yard kickoff return from Damiere Byrd on a day when their offense offered no life.

They also sacked Jameis Winston six times and forced three fumbles, which was enough to move them to 10-5 and into the playoffs. Which they’ll take on a day when little else went right.

Their defense was more timely than good, and survived without suspended linebacker Thomas Davis, who will return for next week’s game against the Falcons.

12 responses to “Panthers survive with weird win over the Buccaneers

  1. Newton has more passing yards at this point in his career than Peyton, Marino, Big Ben, Favre, Brady had in their first 7 seasons and he blows them all the way in terms of TD production (both passing and by far in rushing). If Cam wins at least ONE ring sometime down the line, he is going to the HOF.

  5. Guess with the cheese out of the tourney the league needed a new team to favor, taking center stage is the Panthers.

    Your “win” over Minnesota was a joke. Thielen had a TD taken away from him before halftime, and Matt Kilal held Barr on Newton’s long run to set up the “winning” TD. That’s the swing of 14 points, and a win taken away.

    If you think you can beat the Vikes in the playoffs in Minnesota, you are sadly mistaken. You won’t even be able to hear yourselves think in the Bank with how loud our fans are. Let’s see what you can do when you ain’t being favored.

    The Patriots are the gold standard when it comes to “situational football”. The Buccaneers are their mirror opposites. They wait for their opportunity and then give the game away.
  8. This game was the showcase of 2 QB’s who are immature clowns and will never lead their teams to a championship.

  9. “Scam and the Panthers are going nowhere.”

    Actually they’re going to the playoffs.

    Also, pretty sure the win was enough to move them to 11-4, not 10-5…

  10. umm, Panthers moved to 11-4 not 10-5.

    Also, legit question. On the holding in the endzone that was nullified by the unnecessary roughness call, if the personal foul occurred after the whistle can it nullify a call that happened during the play? I am thinking it should have been ruled a holding call in the endzone with a safety and then 15 yards on the free kick.

  11. Bucs qb continues to show immaturity and a lack of professionalism… New HC probably won’t put up with that for long… NO DISCIPLINE = POOR CHARACTER!

  12. Lckysvns77 says:
    December 24, 2017 at 4:32 pm
    This game was the showcase of 2 QB’s who are immature clowns and will never lead their teams to a championship.
    Not sure on Winston, but definitely Newton. From his god awful taste in clothing, to those hideous hats, and his “look at me” mentality on the field, he is not much immature as he is flamboyant diva.

