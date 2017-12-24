Patriots clinch a first-round bye, as usual

Getty Images

The Patriots officially clinched a bye in the first round of the playoffs today, thanks to their win and the Jaguars’ loss. But that hardly seems worth mentioning. At this point, it would only be news if the Patriots failed to clinch a bye.

This is the eighth consecutive season the Patriots have clinched a bye in the first round of the playoffs. The last time the Patriots didn’t clinch a bye was in 2009, when they went 10-6 and won the AFC East but lost in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Now the only question is whether the Patriots will earn home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. If the Steelers lose to the Texans tomorrow, the Patriots will wrap up the No. 1 seed. If the Steelers win tomorrow, the Patriots would then either have to beat the Jets in Week 17, or hope the Steelers lose to the Browns in Week 17. If the Steelers win out and the Patriots lose to the Jets, the Patriots will have to settle for the No. 2 seed.

It’s been an incredible run of sustained success for the Patriots. And the run isn’t over.