Patriots finish strong in 37-16 win

Getty Images

The Bills and Patriots spent most of the first three quarters in a nip and tuck battle, but the final 16 minutes led to a lopsided final score.

It was 16-16 when Mike Gillislee scored on a one-yard touchdown pass with 55 seconds left in the third quarter and the Patriots would tack on two more scores in the fourth quarter while the Bills ran out of gas. The 37-16 win pushes the Patriots closer to sewing up the top seed in the AFC.

They’ll get it if the Steelers and Jaguars lose their games or if they beat the Jets next Sunday. The chances that they’ll face the Bills at some point in their playoff run haven’t been erased, but it’s going to take a win over the Dolphins and a fair amount of help for Buffalo’s postseason drought to end.

New England struggled early on offense and Jordan Poyer‘s pick-six put the Bills up 10-3 in the second quarter, but they scored on their next six drives to make the margin a lot wider than a questionable call to overturn what officials initially ruled was a Kelvin Benjamin touchdown catch in the second quarter. Tom Brady threw two touchdowns, which gives him 30 in a season for the seventh time in his career, and Dion Lewis ran 24 times for 129 yards with the Patriots missing two running backs due to injury.

The Patriots defense didn’t force a turnover, but did sack Tyrod Taylor five times and kept LeSean McCoy‘s 147 yards of offense translate to trips into the end zone. The Bills managed just three points after halftime and have now scored just 15 points after halftime in their last five games.

That they won three of those games says some good things about the team, but they could use the kind of finishing kick the Patriots showed on Sunday if they’re going to make that playoff return a reality.