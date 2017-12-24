Patriots finish strong in 37-16 win

Posted by Josh Alper on December 24, 2017, 4:20 PM EST
Getty Images

The Bills and Patriots spent most of the first three quarters in a nip and tuck battle, but the final 16 minutes led to a lopsided final score.

It was 16-16 when Mike Gillislee scored on a one-yard touchdown pass with 55 seconds left in the third quarter and the Patriots would tack on two more scores in the fourth quarter while the Bills ran out of gas. The 37-16 win pushes the Patriots closer to sewing up the top seed in the AFC.

They’ll get it if the Steelers and Jaguars lose their games or if they beat the Jets next Sunday. The chances that they’ll face the Bills at some point in their playoff run haven’t been erased, but it’s going to take a win over the Dolphins and a fair amount of help for Buffalo’s postseason drought to end.

New England struggled early on offense and Jordan Poyer‘s pick-six put the Bills up 10-3 in the second quarter, but they scored on their next six drives to make the margin a lot wider than a questionable call to overturn what officials initially ruled was a Kelvin Benjamin touchdown catch in the second quarter. Tom Brady threw two touchdowns, which gives him 30 in a season for the seventh time in his career, and Dion Lewis ran 24 times for 129 yards with the Patriots missing two running backs due to injury.

The Patriots defense didn’t force a turnover, but did sack Tyrod Taylor five times and kept LeSean McCoy‘s 147 yards of offense translate to trips into the end zone. The Bills managed just three points after halftime and have now scored just 15 points after halftime in their last five games.

That they won three of those games says some good things about the team, but they could use the kind of finishing kick the Patriots showed on Sunday if they’re going to make that playoff return a reality.

37 responses to “Patriots finish strong in 37-16 win

  3. No playoffs this century, the only “professional” franchise is all 4 major sports to do so.

    Just lose baby.

  4. The passing game was on point today with the exception of that pick six. Brady was on fire today and Lewis did well this game running the ball down the Bills throats. Defense needs to work on their assignments in the middle of the field yet they didn’t break for the Bills. Finally, I wish the refs would stay out of the games even with the Benjamin TD the Pats still would have won this game by two possessions.

  8. vancouversportsbro says:
    December 24, 2017 at 4:22 pm
    Just give New England another tainted super bowl, so done watching every week they get a rigged call in their favour and then their fans complain about Goodell being out to get them

    Yeah crybaby sorry about your 1 year dynasty the Seattle Seahawks

  9. Patriot hater is too funny.

    The Patriots get totally and totally jobbed by the officiating in their loss to the Panthers earlier this season…and not a peep from them. And no doubt the same would be true here had the shoe been on the other foot. Go figure.

    You dopes crack me up, Keep crying those yummy salty tears! 🙂

    Also- Good game Bills.

  11. patsfan1820 says:
    December 24, 2017 at 4:24 pm
    They need to get healthy. Badly. It showed today in the first half.
    —-
    They need to get healthy. Badly. It showed today in the first half.

  12. Poor little sportsbra still hasn’t gotten over the fact that the Bruins singlehandedly turned his beloved Cannots into the joke that they are today. And I won’t even start on what the Patriots did to his 1 win “dynasty” Shehawks.

  13. 10 comments in, 4 are about the Pats getting all the calls.

    WAAAAAAHHHHHHHHH!

    I guess the Bills just quit after that “no catch” ruling huh? Figured “hey we can’t win because of that play”…..You lost be three TD’s. Basically tied at half time, but its all because of one little call.

  14. This was a tougher game than the final score would indicate, but since most of the NFL opposition either isn’t very good or as well coached, as usual, the Patriots make the halftime adjustments they need to and win the game without too much trouble. Even though that Benjamin catch should have been a touchdown, the outcome would have been the same.

    This Pats team is flawed and have key players out for the year, but the path to the Super Bowl will still go through Foxboro.

  16. vancouversportsbro says:
    December 24, 2017 at 4:22 pm
    Good go away
    ———————————————

    Good go away

  20. I am a Pats’ fan, but the officiating in that game IN FAVOR of New England was over-the-top disgraceful.

    I can now see there is much merit to comments about it on this Board. Play fair, win fair.

  22. “It’s hard to beat the Pats and refs at home….”

    Bills couldn’t beat them in Buffalo this year either; what’s the excuse for that 20-point loss?

  23. If the league is out to get the pats it hasn’t a strange way of showing it. 3 penalties for 9 yards the last 2 games. You’d think if they were after the pats they’d call more regardless.

  24. It’s hard not to laugh at the jealous hater comments….
    Actually, no it’s not…BWAAAAA HAAAAAA HAAAAAA HAAA HA

  27. Playoffs this season are going to be some good game. PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE NFL do not allow officiating to destroy these good games. Let them play football and no late holding calls, no defensive holding on 3rd and 25 on the complete opposite side of the field, no late PI calls for a little hand fighting. Let the teams play one another by being well coached and not have the outcome determined by some phantom penalty calls. This is your last chance to save the NFL. Don’t blow it PLEASE!!!!

  29. All this crying on here….
    CHRISTMAS REALLY DID COME EARLY FOR PATRIOTS FANS….. well it’s actually been that way all year, Pats win & the rest of the leagues fans cry…..come to think of it, it’s been like Christmas all year for us Patriots fans….since 2001 anyways!!!

  31. exinsidetrader says:
    December 24, 2017 at 4:50 pm
    I am a Pats’ fan, but the officiating in that game IN FAVOR of New England was over-the-top disgraceful.

    I can now see there is much merit to comments about it on this Board. Play fair, win fair.

    Wow, a rarity like a snowball in hell…..an objective Pat’s fan. I think the NFL is about to lose a ton of viewers if this obvious favoritism is corrected. If even the arrogant tools in the Pat’s fan base are seeing and smelling the stench it most be very obvious as they are the biggest homers in professional sports.

  32. Both the AFC and the NFC have some solid teams in the playoffs, terrible that Philly lost Wentz but they should still be solid. Pitt vs NE should be a good one (if they end up playing one another) Saints vs Rams would be another good one. Roger, this is your chance to make sure these games are won and lost by the play on the field not by the zebras!!

  33. Meh, Bills got the ball first in the second half of a tie game. They got out scored 24-3.

    Gotta be the refs fault.

  35. Give the Bills credit, they fought hard. McDermitt is building something in Buffalo. Maybe if Marrone had trusted the new ownership was going to be alright they would have gotten there sooner. McDermitt seems to be a no nonsense guy in the same kind of mold. It would have been great if the Bills had not had to suffer clown shoes Ryan but regardless they are on the cusp now and that’s nothing but good news from a football fan’s standpoint. Good competition makes the games worth watching. From a Pats standpoint it wasn’t pretty in the 1st half but at the end of the year they don’t ask how, just how many.
    And the Pats are on to the Jets.

  36. exinsidetrader says:
    December 24, 2017 at 4:50 pm
    I am a Pats’ fan, but the officiating in that game IN FAVOR of New England was over-the-top disgraceful.

    I can now see there is much merit to comments about it on this Board. Play fair, win fair.

    NICE TRY BIG GUY….YOU’RE NO PATRIOT FAN, UNLESS YOU’RE IN THE CLOSET.

    The Benjamin call was incorrect on the field…reply did it’s job, and reversed call to make it correct….And, YOUR Bills played hard in first half….But they didn’t play 4 quarters like any desperate playoff team would, could or should…..Especially a team who hasn’t sniffed playoffs in 18 years.

