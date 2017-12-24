Pats, Bills trade long drives and field goals

Getty Images

Both offenses in New England have been able to move the ball into the red zone in the early stages of Sunday’s game, but the defenses have kept them out of the end zone.

The Bills followed a Patriots punt by converting four third downs and holding the ball for just over eight minutes. Their fifth attempt to extend the drive failed when Deatrich Wise sacked Tyrod Taylor to force a Steven Hauschka field goal.

That wasn’t an ideal outcome, but it was better than the first Bills possession of their previous meeting with New England. Taylor threw an interception at the goal line in that game, which the Patriots went on to win 23-3.

After the Hauschka field goal, the Patriots went for a six minute-plus drive of their own but Tom Brady fired high to Rob Gronkowski in the end zone on a third down. Stephen Gostkowski tied the score a few seconds into the second quarter.