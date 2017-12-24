Rams clinch NFC West as Todd Gurley has 276 yards from scrimmage

AP

The Rams clinched their first division title since 2003, beating the Titans 27-23. The loss dropped Tennessee to 8-7 and gave the Jaguars the AFC South title.

Los Angeles, 4-12 a year ago, improved to 11-4 in winning for the fourth time in its last five games.

The Rams got a shaky start from new kicker Sam Ficken as he missed an extra point and then missed a 35-yard field goal. It helped keep the Titans in the game. (Ficken rebounded to make three extra points.)

Todd Gurley led the charge as the Rams running back ran for 118 yards on 22 carries and caught 10 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns. His touchdown catches covered 3 and 80 yards.

Gurley became the first player since Herschel Walker in 1986 with at least 100 rushing yards and 150 receiving yards in the same game, according to ESPN. He has 2,000 scrimmage yards and leads the NFL with 19 touchdowns, making him a legitimate MVP candidate.

Gurley had a key fourth-and-one carry in the third quarter that gained 10 yards to the Titans 3 to set up a Rams touchdown on the next play.

Jared Goff completed 22 of 38 passes for 301 yards and four touchdowns as the Rams gained 402 yards. Cooper Kupp caught four passes for 65 yards and the game-winning touchdown, and Sammy Watkins had three receptions for 30 yards and a score.

The Titans had three possessions in the fourth quarter after the Rams took the four-point lead. They reached their own 33 and punted, midfield and punted and the Rams 49 before throwing an incompletion on fourth down with 1:35 left.

Titans running back DeMarco Murray was helped off the field by trainers late in the game, having trouble putting weight on his right leg. Murray finished with 15 carries for 48 yards and a touchdown.

Marcus Mariota completed 22 of 39 passes for 275 yards and an interception. Corey Davis caught six passes for 91 yards, and Eric Decker added six receptions for 73 yards.