Rams miss Greg Zuerlein as Sam Ficken misses first two kicks

The Rams miss Greg Zuerlein. Already.

The way Sam Ficken is kicking, Los Angeles might need go to a third kicker in three weeks with a new kicker for Week 17.

Ficken has missed an extra point and a field goal so far. His PAT was wide right. His 35-yard field goal attempt hit the right upright.

Zuerlien was on pace to set an NFL scoring record for a kicker when he was placed on injured reserve with a back injury last week. He made 38 of 40 attempts this season.

Instead of the 10-3 lead the Rams should have, they lead the Titans only 6-3 midway through the second quarter.