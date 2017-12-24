Rams score touchdown, but Sam Ficken misses PAT

AP

The Rams’ fake punt didn’t work, and they missed an extra point. But they still have a 6-0 lead.

On fourth-and-10 at the Tennessee 32, punter Johnny Hekker, who was 2-for-2 passing this season and 9-for-14 for his career, tried a long pass to Michael Thomas on a fake punt. The pass was incomplete.

But the Rams defense got the ball right back.

On the Titans’ second play from scrimmage, Marcus Mariota was intercepted by Cory Littleton on a pass intended for Rishard Matthews. The Rams needed only four plays to go 53 yards.

Cooper Kupp had a 34-yard pass reception, and Todd Gurley caught the 3-yard touchdown pass.

Sam Ficken did not get off to a good start, missing the extra point wide right. Pro Bowl kicker Greg Zuerlein, who was on pace to set an NFL scoring record for a kicker, went on injured reserve earlier this week. Ficken won a tryout, but he might not last long at this rate.