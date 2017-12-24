Report: Teams miffed about Packers placing Aaron Rodgers on IR again

AP

Few were surprised when the Packers shelved quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the remainder of the season. Some, however, have taken issue with the nuts-and-bolts realities of the maneuver.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that multiple teams have complained about the re-placement of Rodgers on injured reserve, arguing that he didn’t suffer a new injury against the Panthers, following his return from IR.

While the Packers didn’t specifically state that Rodgers has a new injury, the chances of the Packers being unable to make a plausible case that the pounding Rodgers took during last week’s game against the Panthers (12 total hits) left him sufficiently impaired to justify ending his season. Besides, the Packers would hardly be the first, or last, team to shut down a guy late in the season even though he technically would be healthy within the minimum six-week window that supposedly applies to any player who is placed on injured reserve.

Look at the transactions, both from last week and those to come this week. Player after player not healthy enough to play for the last two games of the year, but who possibly would be ready to go if there were a playoff game to be played, are being placed on injured reserve. If the league makes a big deal out of the Packers doing it, there will be a long list of other teams (possibly up to 31) whose practices would have to be scrutinized, too.

Also, forcing a team to keep injured players on the active roster doesn’t exactly mesh with the league’s ongoing effort to promote health and safety. (Then again, Thursday football.) Which helps explain why the league routinely approves the placement of players on IR.

So why are teams complaining? Because that’s what they do. That’s what they always do. Teams routinely violate one or more rules, and teams routinely complain when they think someone else is violating one or more rules.

The funniest aspect of the report is that teams actually have a perverse Christmas wish that the Packers will be forced to release Rodgers. If that would happen (and it won’t), Rodgers would be subject to waivers. Which means Rodgers would be a Cleveland Brown.

Which means Rodgers would retire from the NFL, immediately.