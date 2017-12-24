Report: Teams miffed about Packers placing Aaron Rodgers on IR again

December 24, 2017
Few were surprised when the Packers shelved quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the remainder of the season. Some, however, have taken issue with the nuts-and-bolts realities of the maneuver.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that multiple teams have complained about the re-placement of Rodgers on injured reserve, arguing that he didn’t suffer a new injury against the Panthers, following his return from IR.

While the Packers didn’t specifically state that Rodgers has a new injury, the chances of the Packers being unable to make a plausible case that the pounding Rodgers took during last week’s game against the Panthers (12 total hits) left him sufficiently impaired to justify ending his season. Besides, the Packers would hardly be the first, or last, team to shut down a guy late in the season even though he technically would be healthy within the minimum six-week window that supposedly applies to any player who is placed on injured reserve.

Look at the transactions, both from last week and those to come this week. Player after player not healthy enough to play for the last two games of the year, but who possibly would be ready to go if there were a playoff game to be played, are being placed on injured reserve. If the league makes a big deal out of the Packers doing it, there will be a long list of other teams (possibly up to 31) whose practices would have to be scrutinized, too.

Also, forcing a team to keep injured players on the active roster doesn’t exactly mesh with the league’s ongoing effort to promote health and safety. (Then again, Thursday football.) Which helps explain why the league routinely approves the placement of players on IR.

So why are teams complaining? Because that’s what they do. That’s what they always do. Teams routinely violate one or more rules, and teams routinely complain when they think someone else is violating one or more rules.

The funniest aspect of the report is that teams actually have a perverse Christmas wish that the Packers will be forced to release Rodgers. If that would happen (and it won’t), Rodgers would be subject to waivers. Which means Rodgers would be a Cleveland Brown.

Which means Rodgers would retire from the NFL, immediately.

23 responses to “Report: Teams miffed about Packers placing Aaron Rodgers on IR again

  1. I would hope if that happened Rodgers wouldn’t retire and sign with the Browns in what would be the end all experiment to find out how bad that franchise really is. With all the draft picks they have and cap space, to get Rodgers for free … if they still could not turn it around, then we could be 100% certain, the Browns are just cursed and no matter what they will always be bad.

  2. I’m guessing he wasn’t healthy enough to play against Carolina. Vikings earlier this year rolled out Bradford when he obviously wasn’t ready. Lots of team do this. It’s not a big deal

  4. I can’t believe the packers would ever do anything fishy with the IR rules.
    I mean, their team doctor is above reproach. We saw that with the Bennett attempts by the packer medical staff.
    Bennett must have had an undisclosed injury.
    And Aaron? Well he was fine to play against Carolina, but had another season ending injury after the packers lost.

    What’s the big deal?

  5. You all thought I was crazy for pointing out Aaron was practicing with the team before he was allowed to do so.
    Of course, Aaron was just standing around throwing off in the corner somewhere with only the “trainers”.

  7. Which means Rodgers would be a Cleveland Brown.

    Which means Rodgers would retire from the NFL, immediately.

    #####

    Rodgers doesn’t believe that he could singlehandedly raise the level of play for the Browns like he has for the Packers?

    Then he should retire.

  8. The important thing to remember is this wasn’t the Patriots…so nothing to see here as everyone sweeps it under the rug. Love or despise New England, ask yourselves if Brady was moved on and off IR at the team’s convenience and preference, what would the national reaction be??

    Exactly. Goodbye 2018 first round pick…..

  10. we all know the reason Aaron was shelved. The packers were eliminated from post season contention. But, its easy to make up an injury. I am a patriots fan, Belichick IR’s guys who have had lingering issues but act like shmucks (see Brandon Spikes)

  12. Yeah…this isn’t something to complain about. If I want to complain about the packers, here’s my top 3 annoying packer myths to dispel:

    1. Best fans in sports. Nope, just regular people who will stop showing up when the going gets tough like everybody else. You know what takes dedication? Being a Vikings fan or a Bills fan or a Browns fan or a Chiefs fan.

    2. Lambeau field has the best playing surface. Hey, remember last night when it became plainly apparent to anyone whose brain works that if you thaw out frozen grass and dirt you end up with mud? That game was played at about half speed because the field conditions were horrendous.

    3. Ted Thompson is some kind of genius who knows what he’s doing. Here’s a list of his accomplishments: Drafted Aaron Rodgers. That’s it. End of list. The rosters he’s built have gone from mostly bad to occasionally above average.

  16. Why would that mean he’d retire immediately? It would simply mean he’d have the exact same role as he does in Green Bay. We’ve all seen it first hand over the past several weeks, without Rodgers the packers are the Browns. Hell, the Browns would likely be playoff bound if they had Rodgers under center.

  22. I live about 2 hours from GB, and can definitely say that contrary to the nonsense Aaron Rodgers was spewing about not having “storybook” ending, he, and the Packers, thought it was gonna happen. When they lost last week that killed it and Rogers season. Simple as that.

