Rob Gronkowski gets a call this time, Patriots lead 23-16

Getty Images

When the Patriots and Bills met for the first time this season, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski got a penalty for a cheap shot to the head of Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White.

Gronkowski, who would be suspended for one game a day later, said he was frustrated by a lack of calls on Bills defenders for holding and/or interfering with him during passing plays. Gronkowski can’t complain about that in this meeting.

Safety Trae Elston was flagged for pass interference in the end zone when Tom Brady tried a 30-yard shot to the tight end in the third quarter. Elston was in the game because Pro Bowler Micah Hyde had to leave the game after getting shaken up while tackling Gronkowski on the previous play.

Mike Gillislee, playing for the first time since Week Eight, scored a one-yard touchdown for the Patriots after the penalty and New England leads 23-16 at the end of the third quarter.