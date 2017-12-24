Rosen reportedly will hesitate to leave early if Browns commit to taking him

Posted by Mike Florio on December 24, 2017, 2:37 PM EST
The Sunday Splash reports continue, even on Christmas Eve.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen — and here’s the exact language so there’s no accident in translation — “would prefer to play for the Giants over the Browns and would be hesitant to declare for next year’s NFL draft if he knew that Cleveland was going to take him with the No. 1 overall pick.”

Apart from the fact that it’s obvious, as MDS pointed out on Twitter, that any quarterback would prefer to play in New York for a relevant team than in Cleveland for a team that can’t get out of its own way, the strategy is completely impractical. It’s entirely possible that the strategy, however impractical, is the strategy that actually was leaked to Schefter. But it still seems odd that such an impractical strategy would be passed along without commentary regarding how impractical the strategy is.

Here’s why the strategy is so impractical: Rosen will be required to decide whether to enter the draft in January, well before the Browns would have any obligation to commit to him. And the Browns have no duty to say or do anything until they’re on the clock in late April. And the last thing they’ll do is definitively tell Rosen “yes” or “no” before they have to.

Besides, if Rosen opts to stay at UCLA and play for Chip Kelly (whose offense doesn’t suit Rosen) for another year, there’s a chance the Browns, or some other team he doesn’t like, will be in position to draft him next year.

All things considered, it feels like a clumsy effort to launch a power play aimed at getting the Browns not to draft Rosen. But if that’s the plan, why launch it in such a premature and awkward way? The better approach would be to discreetly make it known to the Browns that Rosen isn’t interested in playing for them. As part of that plan, he would decline to meet with their scouts, to engage in a pre-draft visit, or to submit to a pre-draft workout.

Only after a subtle approach to scaring off the Browns fails would Rosen risk the public scrutiny that would come from being the first guy since the last first-round quarterback drafted by the Giants to engineer where he’s drafted.

That said, I like what appears to be the continuation of Rosen’s willingness to push back against the way things are done. The only problem is that, guys who push back too hard get called all sort of ugly things by anonymous scouts in the days and weeks preceding the draft.

12 responses to “Rosen reportedly will hesitate to leave early if Browns commit to taking him

  1. rosen is a spoiled little baby. he should be happy he will get a paycheck, no matter the team. what a terrible university for these college kids to go to. seems as if they are full of snowflake babies.

  2. I get it. I also understand his decision to sit out the bowl game. I also understand his criticism of going to class and playing football.

    But when you put all these things together with rumors that his teammates don’t like him and it’s not a great look. Maybe this guy should convert to WR, he has the diva ego for it.

  3. Has Rosen really done “enough” to even justify going #1? He’s been hurt half the time and when he was playing he has looked good, but not great the large majority of the time. Add in that he had the rep of being a primadonna even before this stunt so scouts will probably already have plenty of things to nitpick about.

    For a draft that was projected to be loaded with top shelf QBs, every one of them has shown some serious warts this season.

  5. If he’s serious about playing football and he’s able to manipulate his chances to have better success for a long playing career I don’t blame him for doing this. Otherwise he’ll probably bite the bullet and understands he’ll get a payday and wash out of the league in 4-5 years.

  10. Can you really blame anyone for not wanting to play for the Browns at this point in time? However, if you do go there and possibly win a title 3 or 4 years from now you’ll be a god in Cleveland for as long as you live. I personally think Id look forward to the challenge of being the guy to turn that franchise around.

    Now, if this guy is simply all about endorsements then obviously he isnt thinking like that and wants NY. All one has to do is look to Eli to see how much money is there to be made for a good NY QB.

  11. I can’t believe I am saying this,but Cleveland is set up nicely going forward. Now that Dorsey (an actual football guy) is in place and with all their draft picks they could be good pretty quick. All that cap room on top of it. They are in a way better situation then the Giants. The giants have no O-line or RB and a bad highly paid defense.

