Rosen reportedly will hesitate to leave early if Browns commit to taking him

Getty Images

The Sunday Splash reports continue, even on Christmas Eve.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen — and here’s the exact language so there’s no accident in translation — “would prefer to play for the Giants over the Browns and would be hesitant to declare for next year’s NFL draft if he knew that Cleveland was going to take him with the No. 1 overall pick.”

Apart from the fact that it’s obvious, as MDS pointed out on Twitter, that any quarterback would prefer to play in New York for a relevant team than in Cleveland for a team that can’t get out of its own way, the strategy is completely impractical. It’s entirely possible that the strategy, however impractical, is the strategy that actually was leaked to Schefter. But it still seems odd that such an impractical strategy would be passed along without commentary regarding how impractical the strategy is.

Here’s why the strategy is so impractical: Rosen will be required to decide whether to enter the draft in January, well before the Browns would have any obligation to commit to him. And the Browns have no duty to say or do anything until they’re on the clock in late April. And the last thing they’ll do is definitively tell Rosen “yes” or “no” before they have to.

Besides, if Rosen opts to stay at UCLA and play for Chip Kelly (whose offense doesn’t suit Rosen) for another year, there’s a chance the Browns, or some other team he doesn’t like, will be in position to draft him next year.

All things considered, it feels like a clumsy effort to launch a power play aimed at getting the Browns not to draft Rosen. But if that’s the plan, why launch it in such a premature and awkward way? The better approach would be to discreetly make it known to the Browns that Rosen isn’t interested in playing for them. As part of that plan, he would decline to meet with their scouts, to engage in a pre-draft visit, or to submit to a pre-draft workout.

Only after a subtle approach to scaring off the Browns fails would Rosen risk the public scrutiny that would come from being the first guy since the last first-round quarterback drafted by the Giants to engineer where he’s drafted.

That said, I like what appears to be the continuation of Rosen’s willingness to push back against the way things are done. The only problem is that, guys who push back too hard get called all sort of ugly things by anonymous scouts in the days and weeks preceding the draft.