Saints clinch playoff berth, beat Falcons

The Saints have been exceeding expectations all season, with a defense that’s no longer historically bad.

They punched their playoff ticket by being much better than that.

The Saints beat the Falcons 23-13 to wrap up their postseason berth, though they didn’t clinch the division because the Panthers came back to beat the Buccaneers.

The Saints (11-4) held Atlanta to 331 yards, but the numbers don’t tell the whole story here. Falcons star receiver Julio Jones had seven catches for 149 yards, but Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore kept him from being a factor.

And even the same week when they put defensive factors A.J. Klein and Kenny Vaccaro on injured reserve, the Saints continued to make plays, with Manti Te'o playing solidy and the Saints recording five sacks and picking off Matt Ryan once.

But the Falcons were also their own worst enemies, with a pair of turnovers at the Saints 1-yard line (one on a fumble, one on downs). Coupled with a rash of penalties they’ll likely be complaining about later, it was a rough day for the defending division champions (9-6), who blew a chance to secure a playoff berth of their own.