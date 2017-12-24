Seahawks keep playoff hopes alive, eliminate Cowboys

AP

The Seahawks kept their playoff hopes alive in an elimination game at AT&T Stadium, ending a two-game losing streak. Seattle won 21-12 and now needs to win next week against Arizona and have Carolina beat Atlanta.

Dallas fell to 8-7, finishing 3-5 at home. It was the Cowboys’ fourth blown halftime lead, having led the Seahawks 9-7 at intermission.

The Cowboys built up the return of Ezekiel Elliott, promising significant touches for the star running back. While Elliott did see 28 touches for 118 yards from scrimmage, offensive coordinator Scott Linehan forgot about him at a key point in the game. Dallas trailed by two scores when it reached the Seattle 3 with 7:54 remaining in the game.

Elliott never saw the ball on the goal line. The Cowboys got a holding call on the second-down pass play, and Dan Bailey missed a 34-yard field goal wide right.

It was that kind of day for Dallas

The Cowboys held the Seahawks to 136 yards, including only 60 net passing yards. But they didn’t deserve to win, losing a fumble, throwing two interceptions, including a pick-six, and missing two field goals.

The Seahawks scored all three touchdowns off Cowboys’ turnovers, with touchdown drives of 43 and 79 yards, and cornerback Justin Coleman‘s 30-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Dez Bryant dropped two passes, including one that led to a K.J. Wright interception, and lost a fumble that Wright recovered. The star receiver caught three passes for 44 yards.

Dak Prescott completed 21 of 34 passes for 182 yards with two interceptions.

The Seahawks defense had four sacks as Dion Jordan, Shaquill Griffin, Frank Clark and Michael Bennett each got one of Prescott. Earl Thomas had 11 tackles.

Russell Wilson went 14-for-21 for 93 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 29 yards on nine carries.