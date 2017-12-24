Sean McDermott “at a loss” to explain overturned TD

December 24, 2017
The Bills lost 37-16 to the Patriots on Sunday, so more than one play would have needed to go differently for the result to change.

For a good chunk of the game, however, it looked like the decision to overturn what was initially ruled to be a Kelvin Benjamin touchdown catch would loom large. Benjamin made a catch in the back corner of the end zone with two seconds to play in the first half, but the replay review led to the call being overturned because, per head of officiating Alberto Riveron, Benjamin didn’t have possession with two feet down in bounds.

Riveron never said it was “clear and obvious” that the call should be overturned in a tweet and didn’t use that standard in a video posted on social media explaining the decision. Referee Craig Wrolstad backed up his boss after the game and did say it was “clear and obvious” that Benjamin didn’t make the catch with his feet down in bounds.

“I think we looked at the angle where we had a foot drag early before he had control, and then we looked at when he had control and then we went back again to look at the feet,” Wrolstad said to a pool reporter. “It was determined clearly that he was not able to get his second foot down after he had control.”

Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor said, via Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, after the game that it was a “horrible” call and that an official told him that the touchdown should have stayed on the board. Coach Sean McDermott agreed with that take.

“I saw Kelvin’s catch before halftime as a touchdown. I’m at a loss how a play like that can be overturned,” McDermott said after the game.

The loss didn’t eliminate the Bills from the playoffs, giving them plenty of reason to work their way past any bad feelings quickly and get ready for a game they have to win against the Dolphins in Week 17 while hoping that help arrives before the clock strikes midnight on 2017 and their season.

21 responses to “Sean McDermott “at a loss” to explain overturned TD

  1. McDermott continued, “…that’s why I prefer conservative playcalling and trying to beat teams with field goals.”

  4. “It was determined clearly that he was not able to get his second foot down after he had control.”
    ===========================================================

    That must be why his second foot dug a trench in the grass. Idiots.

  8. Isn’t funny how these calls never go against the Patriots?

    It’s called the Robert Kraft effect.

    The officials are both in awe of and intimidated by this immensely powerful man. Doesn’t anyone else find it outright criminal how he heads down to the field to shake the refs hands and look into their eyes before games?

    It’s insane.

    One of the reasons why I’m drifting away from this corrupt sport.

    Hope the Steelers break them in half

  9. Bills played a strong first half because they felt if they played mistake free they could beat New England for a close game. It was pretty clear to everyone after that ridiculous TD overturned for the Pats then the PI on Hyde that the Patriots were going to get all the important calls today.

    Bottom line is this Bills team knew they could hang with Pats in a close game, when it was obvious that they were playing the Patriots and the refs. They knew they weren’t good enough to overcome both and gave up. You could just tell by the look on all their faces after each play in the first versus second half of the game.

    Solid game by the Patriots and hopefully we are good enough next year to overcome a great game by both your team and zebras. Still hope the Patriots win the Super Bowl. Always root for AFC East Success once the the Bills season ends in week 13-14 every year.

  10. Initial call on the field was poor, as end zone official only looked @ receivers feet, yet never looked up to see him juggle ball.

    The replay ruling was correct.

  12. The right foit “was” down… before he gained control. Pretty simple see. The black pellets were flying up then they stopped, meaning the foot was off the ground when control was gained. The second angle they showed, showed this perfectly. Make plays, stop complaining.

  13. Trench in the grass while ball is bobbing in the hands. Once ball is secured foot is off the ground.

    You actually have to look in two places to make the call, not just at the feet.

    Besides what happened in the second half? Bills just quit? Game was still close. If it had been a TD the Pats wouldn’t have quit. They’d have played just like they always do. Bills are mentally weak if that made the difference

  14. Get the ball first in the second half of a tie game.

    Get out scored 24-3

    It is best practice as a head coach to do everything possible to distract attention from that.

  16. “Hope the Steelers break them in half”

    They have had 13 chances to do so in the Brady/Belichick era.

    They are 2-11.

  17. > That must be why his second foot dug a trench in the grass. Idiots.
    ———————————
    Read the article again. He’s saying that the 2nd foot was no longer in contact by the time Benjamin secured the catch and did not come back down.

    And there was no trench or grass.
    Gillette has field turf with little black rubber pellets cast over it so you can tell when a player starts & stops dragging his foot.

  18. Maybe Sean should listen to the Refs explanation and watch the replay and he can figure it out. I know it’s tough for him but they have been calling this play the same way for at least the last 6 years. Apparently there are quite a few slow learners and drunks that will never figure it out.

  19. HappyWolverine says:
    December 24, 2017 at 5:14 pm
    Isn’t funny how these calls never go against the Patriots?

    It’s called the Robert Kraft effect.

    The officials are both in awe of and intimidated by this immensely powerful man. Doesn’t anyone else find it outright criminal how he heads down to the field to shake the refs hands and look into their eyes before games?

    It’s insane.

    One of the reasons why I’m drifting away from this corrupt sport.

    Hope the Steelers break them in half

    So your STUPID logic is the refs on the field and the head official in NY is afraid of Kraft that’s why they get these calls?

    You should stop watching now. Something in your head has already “drifted away”

    And sorry but the Steelers aren’t “breaking anyone in half”

  20. intentionallywidenberg says:
    December 24, 2017 at 5:21 pm
    > That must be why his second foot dug a trench in the grass. Idiots.
    ———————————
    Read the article again. He’s saying that the 2nd foot was no longer in contact by the time Benjamin secured the catch and did not come back down.
    =========================================================

    I don’t need to read the article again. I have a HDTV. After he secured the ball both feet were touching the end zone. His left toes literally dig a trench in the grass with dirt flying up as it was sliding out of bounds. It was a catch.

