Steelers are taking it day-to-day with Antonio Brown

Amid conflicting reports regarding whether Steelers receiver Antonio Brown will be ready for the playoffs, the truth at this point is that no one knows for sure.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Steelers are taking it day-to-day with Brown, who suffered a partially torn calf muscle against the Patriots. He was taken to a local hospital during the game for evaluation.

Earlier in the week, Brown posted a photo of himself getting around on the same type of one-legged scooter used during rehab from a ruptured Achilles tendon. Earlier today, he posted on Instagram a video of barefoot power-walking in his driveway, during which he was carrying a football and repeatedly yelling the “F” word.

