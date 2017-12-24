Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

G Richie Incognito‘s career has had a successful second act with the Bills.

Dolphins rookie DE Charles Harris is back home this weekend.

A win on Sunday pushes the Patriots closer to home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

RB Bilal Powell had a close relationship with Chargers coach Anthony Lynn when Lynn was on the Jets staff.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh had second thoughts about declining a Colts holding penalty.

Former Bengals DL Devon Still is retiring from professional football.

Sunday’s game will see Browns DE Myles Garrett try to sack the player drafted right after him.

Steelers LB T.J. Watt is making a name for himself in his rookie season.

The Texans are missing some offensive linemen.

There’s one game left in a dismal Colts season.

Twenty things to keep in mind as the Jaguars wrap up the regular season.

TE Delanie Walker is preaching ball security for the Titans.

The Broncos can do some up-close scouting on Kirk Cousins on Sunday.

Chiefs CB Marcus Peters led a donation of coats to kids in Kansas City.

The Chargers are left with a lot of what ifs about this season.

The Raiders have had a hard time with QB Nick Foles in the past.

RB Ezekiel Elliott is back in the Cowboys lineup.

Giants CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie will see familiar faces in Arizona.

It’s not time for the Eagles to think about resting.

Redskins RB LeShun Daniels joined the team’s injury list after picking up a ball.

Avoiding embarrassment is part of the Bears’ plan on Sunday.

Lions WR Marvin Jones returns to Cincinnati on Sunday.

Injuries will keep the Packers from evaluating some offensive linemen.

S Harrison Smith had a strong game for the Vikings.

Falcons K Matt Bryant will honor his late father during Sunday’s game.

The last seven games have been good ones for Panthers QB Cam Newton.

Is Sunday’s Saints game their biggest ever against the Falcons?

DT Gerald McCoy hopes to be back in the Buccaneers lineup Sunday.

Cardinals QB Drew Stanton needs a hand from less experienced teammates.

Rams QB Jared Goff is wrapping up a great second NFL season.

Some numbers that show how life for the 49ers has changed with QB Jimmy Garoppolo in the lineup.

CB Deshawn Shead is back on the Seahawks’ active roster after a long absence.