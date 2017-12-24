Titans are tied with Rams at halftime despite Todd Gurley’s big day

AP

Who needs a kicker when you have Todd Gurley?

The Rams running back has 10 carries for 33 yards and six catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns. He has scored on receptions of 3 and 80 yards from Jared Goff.

Goff has completed 13 of 18 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns.

The Rams should have the lead, but their new kicker, Sam Ficken, has missed an extra point and a 35-yard field goal. That allowed the Titans to tie Los Angeles 13-13 at halftime.

The Rams also lost a potential scoring chance when punter Johnny Hekker‘s pass was incomplete on a fake punt attempt.

It explains why the Rams have 239 yards and no punts but only 13 points. Tennessee has struggled to move the ball, with 139 yards.

The Titans’ only touchdown came on the defensive end as Jurrell Casey forced a Goff fumble as the quarterback attempted to hand off the ball. Wesley Woodyard got a 4-yard scoop-and-score.

Marcus Mariota has completed 9 of 15 passes for 88 yards with an interception. DeMarco Murray has eight carries for 21 yards.