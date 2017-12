AP

Travis Kelce caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Alex Smith with 13:00 remaining in the second quarter, giving the Chiefs a 10-3 lead.

Smith has completed 6 of 9 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown already, and Kelce has two catches for 23 yards and a touchdown.

The Chiefs have scored on both their drives, giving them 117 yards.

The Dolphins have 92 yards but have managed only a field goal. Jarvis Landry fumbled with Miami driving on its first possession.