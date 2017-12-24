Tyron Smith starts but lasts only three plays

Getty Images

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith started, but he lasted only three plays.

Although the Cowboys list Smith as questionable to return, he remains on the sideline without a helmet and likely is done for the day.

Smith sprained the LCL in his right knee last week against the Raiders, exiting in the third quarter.

Byron Bell has replaced Smith.

Smith, an All-Pro last season, missed two games earlier this season with a groin injury and has battled a back issue all year.

The Cowboys kicked a field goal with 14:11 left in the second quarter to take a 3-0 lead against the Seahawks.