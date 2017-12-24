Tyron Smith will play for Cowboys; Eddie Lacy inactive for Seahawks

Getty Images

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith will play today despite a knee injury. Smith also has battled a back issue most of this season.

The All-Pro tested the sprained LCL in his right knee before pregame warmups began. The injury forced him to exit last week’s game against the Raiders in the third quarter.

The Cowboys’ inactives are receiver Brice Butler (foot), cornerback Orlando Scandrick (back), linebacker Justin Durant (concussion), linebacker Justin March-Lillard, nose tackle Richard Ash (shoulder), tight end Blake Jarwin and defensive tackle David Irving (concussion).

The Seahawks have running back Eddie Lacy inactive, going with Thomas Rawls as their third tailback. Lacy was active last week but didn’t get a snap.

Lacy’s contract calls for a $62,600 bonus for every game the Seahawks have him active. This is the fourth time Seattle has made Lacy inactive.

The Seahawks’ other inactives are cornerback Mike Tyson, center Joey Hunt, linebacker D.J. Alexander (concussion), receiver David Moore, defensive lineman Nazair Jones (ankle) and defensive end Quinton Jefferson.