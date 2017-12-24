Washington beats Broncos 27-11

Getty Images

The Broncos are still looking for a quarterback of the future. It’s probably not Brock Osweiler.

Washington’s kind of in the same spot. And it’s only maybe Kirk Cousins.

Cousins did just enough to help his team to a 27-11 win over the Broncos, improving to 7-8 in fairly nondescript fashion, in his final home game before yet another year of free agency.

While his future there remains up in the air, Washington got a good look at what a decent team without a quarterback looks like.

Osweiler, only playing because Paxton Lynch isn’t well enough to experiment with, threw for a whopping 193 yards and an interception, and was sacked four times. He wasn’t playing with a full deck of receivers, but the Broncos offense has been flat at best all season.

The loss dropped the Broncos to 5-10, setting up an offseason of plenty of changes there, but the first one has to be at quarterback. John Elway’s already out scouting, but it’s clear they can’t go into another season hoping a great defense (which has slipped a bit) can continue to make up for shortcomings on the other side of the ball.