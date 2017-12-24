Week 16 early inactives

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the early games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.
Buccaneers at Panthers
Buccaneers: DE Robert Ayers, WR DeSean Jackson, QB Ryan Griffin, CB Ryan Smith, LB Nigel Harris, OL Adam Gettis, DE Patrick O’Connor
Panthers: G Trai Turner, WR Russell Shepard, QB Garrett Gilbert, CB Ladarius Gunter, FB Alex Armah, DE Zach Moore, C Greg Van Roten
Browns at Bears
Browns: QB Cody Kessler, WR Matt Hazel, CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun, DB B.W. Webb, LB Jeremy Cash, OL Marcus Martin, OL Geoff Gray
Bears: QB Mark Sanchez, DB Deiondre Hall, RB Taquan Mizzell, DL Rashaad Coward, G Josh Sitton, OL Tom Compton, TE Adam Shaheen
Lions at Bengals
Lions: C Travis Swanson, WR Bradley Marquez, RB Zach Zenner, RB Dwayne Washington, T Rick Wagner, G T.J. Lang, DT Rodney Coe
Bengals: T Cedric Ogbuehi, WR Cody Core, CB KeiVarae Russell, RB Jarveon Williams, DT Josh Tupou, DT Justin Murray, DT Andrew Billings
Dolphins at Chiefs
Dolphins: QB Matt Moore, RB Damien Williams, CB Cordrea Tankersley, S Michael Thomas, G Isaac Asiata, T Eric Smith, TE Thomas Duarte
Chiefs: QB Tyler Bray, CB Phillip Gaines, LB Ramik Wilson, CB Keith Reaser, DT Justin Hamilton, OL Parker Ehinger, S Leon McQuay
Bills at Patriots
Bills: WR Andre Holmes, CB E.J. Gaines, CB Breon Borders, T Conor McDermott, G John Miller, TE Logan Thomas, WR Brandon Reilly
Patriots: RB Rex Burkhead, DT Alan Branch, WR Chris Hogan, LB Kyle Van Noy, RB James White, LB Trevor Reilly, OL Cole Croston
Falcons at Saints
Falcons: WR Nick Williams, CB Deji Olatoye, CB Leon McFadden, LB Sean Weatherspoon, OL Sean Harlow, G Andy Levitre, TE Eric Saubert
Saints: TE Michael Hoomanawanui, DE Trey Hendrickson, TE Garrett Griffin, RB Jonathan Williams, OL Cameron Tom, WR Austin Carr, DL Al-Quadin Muhammad
Chargers at Jets
Chargers: DT Corey Liuget, LB Denzel Perryman, QB Cardale Jones, WR Geremy Davis, T Russell Okung, TE Sean Culkin, DE Jeremiah Attaochu
Jets: DE Muhammad Wilkerson, G Brian Winters, CB Jeremy Clark, CB Rashard Robinson, RB Akeem Judd, LB Freddie Bishop, OL Ben Ijalana
Rams at Titans
Rams: LB Matt Longacre, RB Lance Dunbar, LB Mark Barron, S Isaiah Johnson, RB Justin Davis, LB Kasim Edebali, OL Cornelius Lucas
Titans: QB Brandon Weeden, CB Logan Ryan, LB Josh Carraway, DL David King, OL Corey Levin, CB Demontre Hurst, WR Harry Douglas
Broncos at Redskins
Broncos: RB Jamaal Charles, WR Emmanuel Sanders, WR Cody Latimer, OL Elijah Wilkinson, OL J.J. Dielman, CB Brendan Langley, DB Michael Hunter
Redskins: WR Maurice Harris, S DeAngelo Hall, RB Kenny Hilliard, LB Ryan Anderson, LB Zach Brown, G Kyle Kalis, C Demetrius Rhaney