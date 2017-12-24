Week 16 early inactives

Getty Images

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the early games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.

Buccaneers at Panthers

Buccaneers: DE Robert Ayers, WR DeSean Jackson, QB Ryan Griffin, CB Ryan Smith, LB Nigel Harris, OL Adam Gettis, DE Patrick O’Connor

Panthers: G Trai Turner, WR Russell Shepard, QB Garrett Gilbert, CB Ladarius Gunter, FB Alex Armah, DE Zach Moore, C Greg Van Roten

Browns at Bears

Browns: QB Cody Kessler, WR Matt Hazel, CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun, DB B.W. Webb, LB Jeremy Cash, OL Marcus Martin, OL Geoff Gray

Bears: QB Mark Sanchez, DB Deiondre Hall, RB Taquan Mizzell, DL Rashaad Coward, G Josh Sitton, OL Tom Compton, TE Adam Shaheen

Lions at Bengals

Lions: C Travis Swanson, WR Bradley Marquez, RB Zach Zenner, RB Dwayne Washington, T Rick Wagner, G T.J. Lang, DT Rodney Coe

Bengals: T Cedric Ogbuehi, WR Cody Core, CB KeiVarae Russell, RB Jarveon Williams, DT Josh Tupou, DT Justin Murray, DT Andrew Billings

Dolphins at Chiefs

Dolphins: QB Matt Moore, RB Damien Williams, CB Cordrea Tankersley, S Michael Thomas, G Isaac Asiata, T Eric Smith, TE Thomas Duarte

Chiefs: QB Tyler Bray, CB Phillip Gaines, LB Ramik Wilson, CB Keith Reaser, DT Justin Hamilton, OL Parker Ehinger, S Leon McQuay

Bills at Patriots

Bills: WR Andre Holmes, CB E.J. Gaines, CB Breon Borders, T Conor McDermott, G John Miller, TE Logan Thomas, WR Brandon Reilly

Patriots: RB Rex Burkhead, DT Alan Branch, WR Chris Hogan, LB Kyle Van Noy, RB James White, LB Trevor Reilly, OL Cole Croston

Falcons at Saints

Falcons: WR Nick Williams, CB Deji Olatoye, CB Leon McFadden, LB Sean Weatherspoon, OL Sean Harlow, G Andy Levitre, TE Eric Saubert

Saints: TE Michael Hoomanawanui, DE Trey Hendrickson, TE Garrett Griffin, RB Jonathan Williams, OL Cameron Tom, WR Austin Carr, DL Al-Quadin Muhammad

Chargers at Jets

Chargers: DT Corey Liuget, LB Denzel Perryman, QB Cardale Jones, WR Geremy Davis, T Russell Okung, TE Sean Culkin, DE Jeremiah Attaochu

Jets: DE Muhammad Wilkerson, G Brian Winters, CB Jeremy Clark, CB Rashard Robinson, RB Akeem Judd, LB Freddie Bishop, OL Ben Ijalana

Rams at Titans

Rams: LB Matt Longacre, RB Lance Dunbar, LB Mark Barron, S Isaiah Johnson, RB Justin Davis, LB Kasim Edebali, OL Cornelius Lucas

Titans: QB Brandon Weeden, CB Logan Ryan, LB Josh Carraway, DL David King, OL Corey Levin, CB Demontre Hurst, WR Harry Douglas

Broncos at Redskins

Broncos: RB Jamaal Charles, WR Emmanuel Sanders, WR Cody Latimer, OL Elijah Wilkinson, OL J.J. Dielman, CB Brendan Langley, DB Michael Hunter

Redskins: WR Maurice Harris, S DeAngelo Hall, RB Kenny Hilliard, LB Ryan Anderson, LB Zach Brown, G Kyle Kalis, C Demetrius Rhaney