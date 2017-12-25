Alvin Kamara hopes “the Grinch” doesn’t fine him for Christmas stocking cleats

Getty Images

Chiefs coach Andy Reid waited until after Sunday’s game was over to don a Santa suit, but Saints running back Alvin Kamara had his Christmas finery on during the team’s game against the Falcons.

Kamara wore red cleats designed to look like Christmas stockings with bells attached during warmups and kept them on without the bells for the game.

“I just feel like its Christmas, everybody’s in the Christmas spirit, so why not,” Kamara said, via the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

The NFL could come up with one reason not to by citing their rule calling for cleats to come in team colors. Kamara hopes they don’t and backfield mate Mark Ingram called for the league’s heart to grow three sizes in honor of the holiday.

“Don’t be a Grinch,” Ingram said. “It’s the Christmas season. It’s the Christmas spirit, man. How can you be mad at that? Do not be the Grinch.”

The shoes helped Kamara to 32 rushing yards and 58 receiving yards in the 23-13 victory.