Amari Cooper active, Stefen Wisniewski inactive on Monday night

Getty Images

The Raiders will have wide receiver Amari Cooper back in the lineup for their Christmas night game against the Eagles.

Cooper, who was listed as questionable, has missed two of the last three games with a concussion and an ankle injury that he aggravated early in Week 14 against the Chiefs. It has been a rough season for Cooper, who has 42 catches for 499 yards and five touchdowns, but he’ll get a chance to help keep the Eagles from clinching the top seed in the NFC on Monday night.

Eagles left guard Stefen Wisniewski was also listed as questionable, but he won’t play for the NFC East champions. It’s the second straight game he’s missed with an ankle injury and Chance Warmack will get the start in his place.

The Eagles also made linebacker Joe Walker inactive and have Dannell Ellerbe in the lineup for the second time since he joined the team last month.