As Titans fight for playoff spot, DeMarco Murray unlikely to play Sunday

Getty Images

The Titans have a big game coming Sunday against the Jaguars, but they’re not going to be at full strength.

Titans running back DeMarco Murray is not expected to play after suffering a knee injury yesterday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

That’s consistent with what Titans coach Mike Mularkey said after yesterday’s game, that the injury didn’t look good.

The good news for the Titans is that Derrick Henry, who will get more carries in Murray’s absence, has been a more effective runner this season, averaging more than a yard per carry more than Murray. Although Murray is the Titans’ No. 1 back, he has 659 yards on 184 carries this season, while Henry has 693 yards on 148 carries.

If the Titans beat the Jaguars, they clinch a playoff berth. Even if the Titans lose to the Jaguars, they would still make the playoffs if both the Bills and Chargers lose.