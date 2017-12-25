As Titans fight for playoff spot, DeMarco Murray unlikely to play Sunday

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 25, 2017, 1:02 PM EST
Getty Images

The Titans have a big game coming Sunday against the Jaguars, but they’re not going to be at full strength.

Titans running back DeMarco Murray is not expected to play after suffering a knee injury yesterday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

That’s consistent with what Titans coach Mike Mularkey said after yesterday’s game, that the injury didn’t look good.

The good news for the Titans is that Derrick Henry, who will get more carries in Murray’s absence, has been a more effective runner this season, averaging more than a yard per carry more than Murray. Although Murray is the Titans’ No. 1 back, he has 659 yards on 184 carries this season, while Henry has 693 yards on 148 carries.

If the Titans beat the Jaguars, they clinch a playoff berth. Even if the Titans lose to the Jaguars, they would still make the playoffs if both the Bills and Chargers lose.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “As Titans fight for playoff spot, DeMarco Murray unlikely to play Sunday

  1. Mike Mularkey is a perfect example of a coach who gets too carried away with a specific theory, and doesn’t take into account the talents of his players. He has an elite QB, with super mobility, yet he wants to run a ground and pound offense, then throw only when he absolutely has to, and then he forces his mobile QB to stand in the pocket like a sitting duck. The opposing defensive coordinators are hoping he doesn’t wake up any time soon and realize he can dominate the NFL if he properly utilizes the skills of his QB. Sometimes a coach only learns this after he gets fired, and his successor shows him what he was doing wrong. Open it up Mike. Throw early and often. Open up a big lead. Then ground and pound the 3rd and 4th quarter after you have a big lead, and the opposing defense is too tired from running around trying to cover the entire field.

  2. The jags are going to lay down in this game so they don’t have to play the Chargers in the playoffs.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!