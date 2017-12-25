Chargers waiting to see how Melvin Gordon’s ankle does this week

Getty Images

The Chargers are one of four teams still alive in the race for Wild Card spots in the AFC, but they’ll be out of hope if they can’t beat the Raiders next Sunday.

Having a healthy Melvin Gordon in the lineup would be a good way to get that result, but the team’s not sure what his status will be at this point. Gordon limped off in the final minutes against the Jets with an ankle injury.

Coach Anthony Lynn said after the game that he didn’t have an update and there wasn’t much of one on Monday either. Lynn said the team will have a better idea about the running back’s availability in the coming days, which suggests there’s at least some thought that he won’t be able to play against Oakland.

Gordon had 19 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown to go with three catches for 47 yards in the 14-7 win over the Jets. Branden Oliver backed him up on Sunday with Austin Ekeler limited to special teams duty after a hand injury.