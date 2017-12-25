Christian Kirksey: Hue Jackson hasn’t lost locker room

Getty Images

The Browns are 0-15 after losing to the Bears on Christmas Eve and there was word before that loss of disenchantment with head coach Hue Jackson inside the team’s locker room.

After the 20-3 loss, linebacker Christian Kirksey was asked about that and said that Jackson still “has the locker room.”

“Yeah, as long as I’m playing for this team, I will stand behind Hue,” Kirksey said, via Cleveland.com. “That’s my head coach. Guys are still rallying behind him. We’ve just got to get through this phase.”

Jackson said during his press conference that Browns players “fight their tails off for me, they work hard, they do everything I ask.” That’s led to one win in 31 games over the last two seasons, which doesn’t say much for either side of the equation but Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has not revised his earlier statement that Jackson will return in 2018.