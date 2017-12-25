Coach of the year is a multi-horse race

As the storm clouds gather for the coaches who won’t be coaches a week from now, the sun is eventually going to shine on one of the coaches whose teams outperformed preseason expectations.

Ultimately, preseason expectations drive everything. From high bars to low bars and every peg in between, coaches are judged based on what we generally expected their teams to do. When it comes to coach of the year, the question becomes which coach took his team the farthest beyond what anyone thought he would?

The candidates for 2017 include, in no particular order, the following men:

Doug Pederson, Eagles: From fourth place in the NFC East a year ago to, as soon as Monday night, the No. 1 seed in the conference. Who legitimately expected the Eagles to win the NFC East? Few did, and the team’s rise not just to the top of the division but the top of the NFC makes Pederson a prime candidate for the honor.

Mike Zimmer, Vikings: A disastrous 2016 had a here-we-go-again vibe early, with the mysterious post-Week One knee injury to quarterback Sam Bradford and the Week Four ACL tear suffered by talented rookie Dalvin Cook. A loss in that same game to the Lions dropped the Vikings to 2-2. Since then, they’ve gone 10-1. And Zimmer has done it in a season after having more than a half-dozen eye surgeries.

Doug Marrone, Jaguars: The pieces were generally there a year ago, but the performance definitely wasn’t. This year, an unlikely AFC South crown and a still-lingering shot at a bye justifies consideration for Marrone. Cutting against his candidacy is the lingering presence of, as defensive lineman Malik Jackson referred to him during Friday’s PFT Live, “Coach Coughlin.”

Bill Belichick, Patriots: Another year, another 12-win season. Another No. 1 seed. Another run looming for the Super Bowl. The greatest coach of all time deserves consideration for the annual honor, especially given the glaring evidence provided eight days ago, in a head to head game against the Steelers, about the value of a stubborn adherence to and respect for situational football. Even if he’s not the coach of the year, he’s the coach any team should want, in every year.

Sean Payton, Saints: Three straight years of 7-9 quickly has become a balanced offense and balanced roster that likely will win the division — and that could perform well on the road in the postseason. Payton deserves credit for resolving the Adrian Peterson situation and realizing that Alvin Kamara had the skills as a rookie to carry a significant workload.

Ron Rivera, Panthers: From managing Cam Newton‘s shoulder injury to finding a way to balance Newton as a runner and a thrower, Rivera has presided over a turnaround that has the Panthers still alive for a division title, and very much in the hunt for a Super Bowl appearance.

Sean McVay, Rams: Recent wins at Seattle and Tennessee have rocketed McVay to the top of the list for many, and for good reason. In his first year, McVay has taken a 4-12 roster and turned it into something special. The fact that he’s doing it at the age of 31 could be the tiebreaker for plenty of voters.

Pete Carroll, Seahawks: Racked by injuries and lingering roster weaknesses, Carroll nevertheless has his team in striking distance for a playoff berth. If they make it, he deserves to be at least mentioned.

John Harbaugh, Ravens: A litany of injuries and chronic offensive struggles made it hard to pile up wins early. But they kept chugging and overachieving and could end up with a playoff berth — to the dismay of teams like New England and Pittsburgh.

Others who merit mention in this article, albeit not their own blurb, are Steelers coach Mike Tomlin (the final moments of the Patriots loss killed his candidacy), Chiefs coach Andy Reid (the midseason swoon will keep voters from saying “Oh yeah!” to Big Red), Chargers coach Anthony Lynn (an 0-4 start kept many from noticing what came next), Falcons coach Dan Quinn (Atlanta hasn’t cratered after last year’s horrific Super Bowl defeat), and Bills coach Sean McDermott (he’s turned around the culture quickly, but the quarterback shuffle sent the season off the rails).

The hay won’t be fully in the barn until next Sunday. How the final six seeds play out in each conference will be a major factor regarding how these coaches end up getting recognized the night before the Super Bowl as the best coach of the year. And they all hope that they’ll be unable to attend the ceremony in person.

  2. GMs draft well and sign good players = the coach is a genius

    GMs draft poorly and sign scrubs = the coach stinks and needs to be fired

    Anti-Coach of the Year = Jeff Fisher. Look at how the QBs who played under him do when no longer under him

  4. Slide Pete Carroll down because the culture’s coming apart.

    Move Anthony Lynn up because he recovered from the 0-4 start

    Give the award to Ron Rivera because he’s also dealing with a change at GM and at owner but my Panthers just keep pounding.

  5. Really going out on a limb… You mentioned every coach in the league who is in the playoffs.

    Coming from a Viking fan-Zimmer’s done a great job, but he had a foundation—The choice is clear: Sean McVay. Goff showed nothing last year and Fisher had that team mired in mediocrity. Good for him

  8. Mike Zimmer hands down.

    To play with your 3rd string QB, lose your star RB, and completely turn this offense around in 1 season.

  9. .
    Going into the season I did not think the Eagles, Vikings, Jags, Saints, Panthers or Rams to be legitimate Super Bowl threats. All of them exceeded expectations.
    .

  12. Sean McVery should be a unanimous choice if for no other reason than his ability to clear out the stench of the Fisher era in just a few games.

  14. McVay should get it based on the quick turnaround from last year. He’s young but was able to assemble a very good coaching staff. Shows that he’s willing to learn from those who know how to prepare a team week in and week out.

  17. Hands down the coach of the Los Angeles Raider.

    No one else did what he did this year. There is a big difference taking your own pile of dung and making something out of it – you know what you had. This coach from the Rams took a team that had perfected losing and had an offense that could not get out of its own locker room.

    There is no other logical choice.

  18. Doug Marone. That team he’s coaching is scrappy, tough, and doesn’t like losing. Giving it to anyone else would devalue the purpose of coach of the year.

  19. Doubtful that Mike McCarthy will get fired, but he might get a set of Glengarry Glen Ross steak knives.

  21. There are some great candidates, but I’d love to see Mike Zimmer get the recognition for what he’s done. The Vikings have been a very good team over the last three years (last season was derailed by injuries after a 5-0 start). You hear so much about coaches changing the culture of a franchise and he’s certainly done that in Minnesota. Again, though, there are some very good candidates this season and it will be interesting to see how it plays out.

  22. Bill B never wins because no one(or very few) pay attention to the details that he focuses on. Detail, details, and more details. System QB and coach OR NOT, He makes the system work with whoever he has to work it with. No coach has ever taken so many variations of a team and consistently won – no coach ever. He truly is a genius(diabolical or not). He should be recognized with the hardware. GOAT!!!

