Eagles escape with 19-10 win over Raiders

Getty Images

The Eagles ended Christmas with the first seed in the NFC playoffs locked up, but it wasn’t thanks to a performance that inspires confidence that they’ll make a long playoff run with Nick Foles at the helm.

Cornerback Ronald Darby intercepted Derek Carr with 57 seconds left in the game and Jake Elliott made a 48-yard field goal 35 seconds later to give the Eagles a 13-10 lead over the Raiders. The Raiders then had a lateral to nowhere on their final offensive play that Derek Barnett scooped up and returned for a touchdown that led to a 19-10 final score.

The win means that the Vikings can no longer jump ahead of the Eagles in playoff seeding, but it’s going to take more than just playing at home for the Eagles to do something with that advantage.

Foles is going to have to be sharper for starters. He did have four completions to set up the winning kick, but was 19-of-38 for 163 yards overall in a performance that earned some boos from the home crowd over the course of the proceedings. Finding a connection with Alshon Jeffery, who didn’t catch a pass, would be a big boost to an offense that picked up just 216 yards of offense.

Foles also threw an interception in the fourth quarter, but the Raiders couldn’t do anything with it because Malcolm Jenkins ripped the ball out of Jalen Richard‘s hands at the end of a run inside the Eagles’ 20-yard-line. Carr, who had a terrible night outside of a 67-yard touchdown to Amari Cooper, had another interception, Marshawn Lynch lost a fumble and Giorgio Tavecchio missed a 48-yard field goal to add to the Raiders’ miscues that allowed the Eagles a chance to escape with a win.

The offensive struggles come a week after the Eagles defense had a bad day against the Giants in a 34-29 win that was earned with the help of some special teams mistakes by the Giants. Playoff teams aren’t likely to be as generous as those two also-rans, which means the Eagles still have some work to do in the next couple of weeks.