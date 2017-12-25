Eagles tie game at 10 after flurry of turnovers

AP

There were no turnovers through the 40 minutes of Monday’s game between the Eagles and Raiders, but they started coming fast and furious at that point.

Eagles cornerback Patrick Robinson intercepted a Derek Carr pass and returned it into Raiders territory to pump some life into Lincoln Financial Field after the Eagles struggles had quieted down the crowd. Their happiness would be short-lived, however.

Jay Ajayi fumbled at the end of a 14-yard run and T.J. Carrie recovered to get the Raiders the ball back with a 10-7 lead. On their first offensive play, Marshawn Lynch gave the ball right back to the Eagles to complete a run of three turnovers in four snaps.

The Eagles took over at the Raiders’ 30-yard-line, but two incompletions sandwiched around a short Zach Ertz gain meant the Eagles settled for a 35-yard Jake Elliott field goal that tied the game.

That’s the way it stayed through the end of the third quarter, which makes for a lot of nervous folks in Philadelphia who came out on Christmas night hoping to see their team cruise to clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.