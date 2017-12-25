Eagles whiff on chance to take lead before halftime

Getty Images

The Eagles haven’t solved their issues with giving up big plays through the air and a missed field goal just before halftime has them tied with the Raiders.

Coach Doug Pederson opted to go for it on a fourth-and-three from the Raiders’ 37-yard-line with less than a minute to play in the first half and Nick Foles got the first down on a pass to tight end Zach Ertz. Ertz couldn’t reel in a pass from Foles in the end zone a few plays later, however, and the Eagles had to settle for a field goal try.

Jake Elliott missed, however, and it’s a 7-7 game after two quarters.

It’s the second time that going for it on fourth down has paid off for the Eagles on Monday. Their only touchdown of the night came after Corey Clement converted on a fourth down in the first quarter of the game.

The Raiders got their touchdown in the second quarter of the game and it showed they paid attention to last week’s Eagles win over the Giants. Eagles cornerbacks got burned multiple times on sluggo routes against the Giants and Amari Cooper burnt cornerback Jalen Mills for a 67-yard touchdown in the first half.

Philadelphia overcame those blunders last week thanks to four touchdown passes for Nick Foles. Foles has one tonight on a screen to Jay Ajayi, but the passing game has been quieter this week as Foles has completed one pass to a wide receiver. Given how suspect the Raiders secondary has been this year, that’s something you wouldn’t expect to see and it’s something that will have to change if the Eagles want to end the night with the first seed in the NFC locked down.