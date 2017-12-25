Going for it on fourth down pays off for Eagles

Getty Images

The Raiders went for it on fourth down on their first possession of the game, but pressure from the Eagles defense forced quarterback Derek Carr to throw the ball away.

That gave the Eagles the ball near midfield and coach Doug Pederson faced a fourth down call of his own after the team moved the ball inside the Oakland 25-yard-line. He made the same choice as Raiders coach Jack Del Rio, but got a better result when Corey Clement ran for a first down to continue the drive.

A few plays later, the Eagles were on the scoreboard. Running back Jay Ajayi caught a screen pass from Nick Foles and went 17 yards for a touchdown that put Philadelphia up 7-0 with just under three minutes left in the first quarter.

The Eagles will clinch the first seed in the NFC playoffs if their lead holds up the rest of the way.