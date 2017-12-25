Gronk has a shot at making his full $5.5 million in incentives

With more than 1,000 receiving yards, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski already has triggered $3 million of a $5.5 million no-strings-attached incentive package that the team gave him before the season began. And Gronkowski has a realistic chance to secure the other $2.5 million in six days.

With 69 catches and 1,089 yards through 16 weeks of the season, he needs 11 receptions or 111 yards to finish the job. (If he falls short on either count, he can blame it on his one-game suspension for pouncing on the head of Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White.)

There’s another way Gronkowski can get to $5.5 million. Regardless of stats, he secures the full package if he’s named the Associated Press first-team All Pro. His biggest competition continues to be Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. But while Kelce has 14 more catches, Gronk has more yardage and the same number of touchdowns, at eight.

Gronk also has the name recognition and the history of team and personal achievements that could push him over the top for an extra payment that exceeds significantly the $4 million salary he was due to earn this season.

7 responses to “Gronk has a shot at making his full $5.5 million in incentives

  3. If he doesn’t, he has only himself to blame. Accept that the refs are going to allow you to be held and will call you for OPI any time your hand gets 2″ away from your body (unlike K Benjamin last night where Romo practically congratulated him for pushing off) and don’t lose your cool.

  5. .
    The Patriots did a wise thing. They didn’t renegotiate Gronk’s contract, even though he was outperforming it. Instead they gave him an ancillary incentive package that was reasonably attainable. The Patriots got a fully engaged Gronk and Gronk got the opportunity to significantly increase his paycheck.

    BTW – Didn’t the bulk of Kelce’s catches come during garbage time of the Chiefs six game losing streak? You know, when he was left uncovered?
    .

