Gronk has a shot at making his full $5.5 million in incentives

Getty Images

With more than 1,000 receiving yards, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski already has triggered $3 million of a $5.5 million no-strings-attached incentive package that the team gave him before the season began. And Gronkowski has a realistic chance to secure the other $2.5 million in six days.

With 69 catches and 1,089 yards through 16 weeks of the season, he needs 11 receptions or 111 yards to finish the job. (If he falls short on either count, he can blame it on his one-game suspension for pouncing on the head of Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White.)

There’s another way Gronkowski can get to $5.5 million. Regardless of stats, he secures the full package if he’s named the Associated Press first-team All Pro. His biggest competition continues to be Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. But while Kelce has 14 more catches, Gronk has more yardage and the same number of touchdowns, at eight.

Gronk also has the name recognition and the history of team and personal achievements that could push him over the top for an extra payment that exceeds significantly the $4 million salary he was due to earn this season.