Jaelen Strong tore his ACL on Sunday

Getty Images

The Jaguars went into Week 16 with several injured wide receivers, so they promoted Jaelen Strong to the active roster on Saturday to fill out the group.

Strong first catch went for a touchdown and he finished the game with three catches for 38 yards, but he won’t be able to fill the same role in Week 17. In an Instagram post on Monday, Strong announced that he tore his ACL.

Strong was a Texans third-round pick in 2015 and played one game for them in September before hitting the waiver wire. He had 28 catches for 292 yards and three touchdowns in his first two seasons.

Keelan Cole, Dede Westbrook and Jaydon Mickens were the other wide receivers active for the Jaguars in their loss to the 49ers. Allen Hurns and Marqise Lee were both inactive, although Hurns returned to practice last week and Lee is shooting to return for the playoffs after hurting his ankle.