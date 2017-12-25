Jaguars tackle Cam Robinson expected to be OK for playoffs

Getty Images

The Jaguars played without left tackle Cam Robinson for most of Sunday’s loss to the 49ers after he suffered an abdominal strain.

It doesn’t look like they will have to play in the postseason without Robinson, however. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the injury is not expected to keep Robinson out of the lineup in January.

As of now, the Jaguars are the third seed in the AFC and would play a home game on Wild Card weekend. They can move up to the No. 2 seed, but would need to beat the Titans while the Steelers lose to the Texans on Monday and the Browns next Sunday. Jacksonville can’t drop below the third seed as they own the tiebreaker on the Chiefs regardless of next weekend’s results.

Robinson was a second-round pick in this year’s draft and moved into the starting lineup when Branden Albert opted not to play following his trade from Miami.