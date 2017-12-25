Landon Collins fractured his forearm

Getty Images

Giants safety Landon Collins hurt his forearm late in the first half of Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals, but he didn’t initially think it was a serious injury.

Collins was in the game when Cardinals quarterback Drew Stanton took a knee to run out the clock on the second quarter and said he thought his arm was “probably sore.” At halftime, however, he learned that he’d fractured the forearm.

Collins said he cried when he got the news and that a decision will come in the near future about whether he’ll need surgery.

“We’ll see when we get back,” Collins said, via the New York Post. “We’ll make a decision on what we should do.”

Collins will miss Week 17 and he’ll also miss the Pro Bowl in Orlando next month. He was the only member of the 2-13 Giants to get an invite to the game.