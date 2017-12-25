Merry Christmas, everyone (well not everyone but you get the point)

Getty Images

Sources close to me tell me the War on Christmas is finally over. Which was a major relief, given the possibility that a third-world regime would have developed a missile that could have made it all the way to the North Pole.

So we celebrate the end of Christmas War I by wishing all of you who celebrate Christmas a very merry Christmas. For those who don’t celebrate Christmas, well, try not to feel left out.

Indeed, the perceived War on Christmas was sparked by the fact that some actually were trying not to make people who don’t actually celebrate Christmas (yes, Virginia, there are more than a few of them) feel alienated with a “Merry Christmas” greeting. Then there’s that pesky separation of church and state that the founding fathers insisted on creating, and respecting.

So consider this Merry Christmas wish an all-inclusive wish for peace, love, happiness, health, and safety for every one of you as the year comes to an end and a new one begins.

Consider it also to be the first shot in the War on Happy Holidays. (We’re coming for you, Andy Williams.)