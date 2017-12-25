Monday morning one-liners

Getty Images

A critical look at Bills coach Sean McDermott’s decision making on Sunday.

The Dolphins will play their season finale in the late afternoon slot.

Down two backs, the Patriots gave RB Dion Lewis a lot of work against the Bills.

RB Bilal Powell was the best thing about the Jets offense Sunday.

The Ravens’ playoff odds increased on Sunday.

RB Giovani Bernard helped the Bengals beat the Lions.

Browns DE Myles Garrett had a pick-six wiped out by a penalty.

CB Joe Haden‘s move to the Steelers has him set for his first taste of playoff action.

Texans OL David Quessenberry is set to debut on Christmas night.

Colts players share some of their favorite holiday memories.

The Jaguars lost a game and won a division on Sunday.

WR Corey Davis had a good day in a Titans loss.

WR Isaiah McKenzie‘s return to the Broncos lineup didn’t go so well.

The Chiefs repeated as division champs for the first time.

Chargers RB Melvin Gordon has 1,000 rushing yards for the first time.

Christmas Eve turned out poorly for the Raiders again this year.

A look at how Sunday’s game got away from the Cowboys in the fourth quarter.

The Giants are playing for the No. 2 overall draft pick in Week 17.

How did WR Alshon Jeffery and RB LeGarrette Blount impact the Eagles locker room?

Was Sunday the last time QB Kirk Cousins plays a home game for the Redskins?

The Bears hope QB Mitch Trubisky will be playing more meaningful December games in the future.

Lions coach Jim Caldwell’s seat is hotter than ever.

The Packers are trying to avoid a losing season.

The Vikings are in the market for a long snapper.

WR Julio Jones is making his way the Falcons’ franchise record lists.

Panthers QB Cam Newton recovered from a shot to a sensitive area in Sunday’s game.

Zach Strief‘s Saturday night speech inspired the Saints.

The Buccaneers are 2-7 in one-score games this year.

WR Larry Fitzgerald put on a show in the Cardinals’ final home game of the year.

Said Rams DT Aaron Donald of RB Todd Gurley, “You see it. What he’s putting on film and what he’s doing week in and week out, definitely for sure with no doubt in my mind — that’s the MVP. For sure.”

Sunday was a good day for the 49ers secondary.

Getting back on the field was a “major milestone” for Seahawks CB Deshawn Shead.