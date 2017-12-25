No waiver claims for James Harrison

Getty Images

Linebacker James Harrison is officially a free agent.

Waived on Saturday by the Steelers, Harrison went unclaimed on waivers, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Any team could have claimed Harrison’s contract, with the player ultimately being awarded based on priority driven by the reverse priority of teams, from worst to first. Some had speculated that the Patriots would claim Harrison. Others thought the Ravens would.

In the end, no one did. Which means he can re-sign with the Steelers as soon as tomorrow, if they want him. And if he wants them.

Harrison, 39, has appeared in only five games this season, with no starts and only one sack. He was cut to create a roster spot for tackle Marcus Gilbert, who had completed a four-game suspension for violating the PED policy.