Ramon Foster, Coty Sensabaugh out for Steelers

The Steelers listed two players as questionable for Monday’s game against the Texans and both of them wound up on the wrong side of game-time decisions.

Left guard Ramon Foster will miss the game due to a concussion. Foster was a limited participant in practice on Friday, but didn’t work on Thursday or Saturday. Cornerback Coty Sensabaugh returned to practice Saturday after sitting out Friday with the shoulder injury that’s keeping him out of the Christmas game.

The Steelers will have Joe Haden back at cornerback for the first time since he fractured his fibula in Week 10. Wide receiver Justin Hunter is in the lineup for the sixth time this season with Antonio Brown out after hurting his calf against the Patriots last Sunday.

Quarterback Josh Dobbs, safety J.J. Wilcox, tackle Gerald Hawkins and defensive tackle Daniel McCullers are also inactive for Pittsburgh. Guard Jeff Allen, tackle Kendall Lamm, linebacker LaTroy Lewis, wide receiver DeAndrew White, safety Ibraheim Campbell, cornerback Marcus Williams and linebacker Gimel President are inactive for Houston.