Seahawks D “responded beautifully” after loss to Rams

Getty Images

The Seahawks heard a lot about the end of their successful run of the last five years in the wake of their 42-7 loss to the Rams in Week 15 and they need help if they are going to return to the playoffs, but their defense showed there was some life left in the unit on Sunday.

They held the Cowboys without a touchdown while forcing three turnovers and scoring one of their own in Sunday’s 21-12 road win. They needed that kind of outing as the offense only gained 136 yards — the Seahawks had 142 penalty yards — in Dallas.

Coach Pete Carroll said at his postgame press conference that the unit “responded beautifully” and linebacker Bobby Wagner, who had a spat with safety Earl Thomas after the Rams loss, said they were motivated by a report that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said he’d get 200 yards in his return from a six-game suspension.

“We had a lot of people doubting us, a lot of people sleeping on us, and we love it,” Wagner said, via the Seattle Times. “We love to silence the doubters.”

Thomas’ postgame chat with Cowboys coach Jason Garrett offered a reminder that changes are expected in Seattle whether or not they make the playoffs with a win and a Falcons loss, but it made for a pretty good rebound for the group under any circumstances.