Steelers cruising in Houston, up 20-0 at halftime

AP

It looks like the Jaguars are going to be busy on Wild Card weekend.

Jacksonville needs the Steelers to lose twice in order to have a shot at getting a bye in the AFC playoffs, but a loss does not appear to be in the cards on Christmas day. The Steelers are up 20-0 and there’s been no sign that the Texans are going to be able to do anything to threaten their chance of winning.

Offensively, the Steelers scored on four of their first five possessions while moving the ball well through the air and on the ground. The Texans have had their moments on the ground and piled up 115 rushing yards in the first 30 minutes, but their passing offense has moved them in the wrong direction.

T.J. Yates is 2-of-7 for eight yards and four Steelers sacks mean that they actually have minus-7 net yards when they put the ball in the air. Yates lost a fumble on the third of those sacks and went to the bench with medical assistance after the fourth, leaving Taylor Heinicke to add his name to the long and mostly lamentable list of quarterbacks in the Bill O’Brien era.

That lack of success through the air makes it even harder to understand why O’Brien dialed up a pair of passes from the 1-yard-line on the one successful Texans drive of the game. Artie Burns intercepted the second of those passes and it’s fair to wonder if the Texans will get that close to scoring again on Sunday.