Steelers rout Texans to clinch playoff bye

December 25, 2017
Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown will have an extra week to recover if the plan is for him to return from his calf injury for the team’s first postseason game.

The Steelers clinched a first round bye in the AFC playoffs with Monday’s 34-6 rout of the Texans. They can still finish as the top seed in the conference, but need the Patriots to lose to the Jets next weekend while they beat the Browns.

Pittsburgh was never seriously challenged by the 4-11 Texans in a game they led 10-0 after eight minutes and 20-0 at halftime. They sacked T.J. Yates six times and Yates was knocked out of the game briefly for a concussion evaluation. He got cleared and then returned when Taylor Heinicke went for his own concussion evaluation after a sack. Cornerback Mike Hilton had three of the sacks and Yates also turned the ball over twice.

Brown’s absence didn’t do much to slow down the Steelers offense. They moved the ball easily all day and Ben Roethlisberger threw touchdown passes to Justin Hunter and JuJu Smith-Schuster during an efficient performance.

While the game played out in the same disastrous fashion as their season, there were two things for the Texans to savor from Sunday’s game. One was offensive lineman David Quessenberry playing his first regular season game after spending three years battling lymphoma and the other was wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins‘ remarkable juggling catch while getting his feet down in the end zone for the only Houston points of the day.

It’s Hopkins’ 13th touchdown and he scored in all eight of the Texans’ home games this season, which makes you wonder what kind of numbers he’d put up with a stable quarterback situation.

The Texans will be hoping Deshaun Watson provides that next season while the Steelers are moving on to more immediate goals.

