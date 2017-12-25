Steelers up 10-0 early in Houston

AP

There’s no Antonio Brown for the Steelers on Monday, but that hasn’t been a problem in the first quarter of their game against the Texans.

The Steelers have scored on each of their first two possessions and lead 10-0 after eight minutes of play in Houston. Their first drive started with a lot of promise as they moved 57 yards in their first four plays, but the Texans stiffened to force a Chris Boswell field goal.

Things went the other way on the second possession. Ben Roethlisberger hit Martavis Bryant for a 36-yard gain on a third down and then scrambled long enough to find Justin Hunter for five-yard touchdown three plays later. Hunter has frequently been inactive this season, but got a spot on the 46-man roster Monday with Brown out of action.

The only highlight of Houston’s three-and-out in between the two scores was the presence of offensive lineman David Quessenberry as an extra tight end on one play. Quessenberry is making his regular season debut after missing the last three seasons while battling cancer.