Taylor Heinicke makes appearance at quarterback for Texans

Getty Images

The Texans have moved on to their fourth quarterback of the 2017 season.

Taylor Heinicke took a snap before the end of the first half and remained in the game when the Texans offense took the field after the second half kickoff. It is the first regular season appearance for Heinicke, who was promoted to the active roster earlier this month when Tom Savage was injured.

T.J. Yates went to the sideline for medical evaluation after being sacked by cornerback Mike Hilton and remained in the blue tent when the rest of the players went to the locker room at halftime. He then went back to be evaluated for a concussion and returned to the sideline with a helmet a few minutes into the third quarter. The Texans announced he does not have a concussion, but Heinicke remained in the game.

That sack was the fourth Yates took in a first half that saw Houston generate minus-7 net passing yards. Heinicke erased that number on his first throw, a 10-yard gain for wide receiver Will Fuller, but the Texans are back in the negative after Hilton’s third sack of the game drove them back 16 yards.

UPDATE 6:22 p.m. ET: Heinicke went to the blue medical tent after the sack and then went back to the locker room for a concussion evaluation of his own, so it looks like Yates will be heading back into the game.