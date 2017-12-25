Todd Gurley’s MVP case gets stronger

Getty Images

With various MVP candidates getting injured or seeing their performances slip late in the year, one guy is making a strong case for consideration. Other than Tom Brady.

According to the NFL, Rams running back Todd Gurley‘s 276 yards from scrimmage on Sunday in a division-clinching win in Nashville made him only the third player in league history to have at least 100 rushing yards and at least 150 receiving yards in a single game. The others were Ollie Matson in 1954 and Herschel Walker in 1986.

Gurley also becomes the third player in league history to generate 2,000 yards from scrimmage, at least 10 rushing touchdowns, and at least five touchdown receptions in the same season. The others were O.J. Simpson in 1975 and Marshall Faulk, in both 2000 and 2001.

It may not be enough to overcome Brady, especially if the Patriots nail down the No. 1 seed. And Gurley seemed to acknowledge the long-shot nature of his candidacy earlier in the week.

“I guess they talked about me, because Carson [Wentz] got hurt and then [Antonio Brown] got hurt,” Gurley told reporters. “But I don’t really see how you can take a guy out of the MVP like ‘AB.’ Like two games are not going to make a difference. You take Carson out and like what are three games going to do? It’s cool to get the recognition, but it is what it is. Running backs don’t usually win the award unless you mess your leg up and rush for 2,000 yards the next year, you don’t really have a choice but to give it to a beast like [Adrian Peterson in 2012]. So I’m just going to keep playing hard and finish the season strong, honestly.”

Honestly, his strong finish could be all the difference in the world. Even if he doesn’t win it, Gurley has emerged the most viable alternative to #Tommy.