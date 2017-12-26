10 of this week’s 16 games have playoff implications

Getty Images

The NFL will have an unprecedented 16 games on Sunday afternoon. So which ones should you keep track of, and which ones should you ignore? We have you covered right here.

The biggest game is Panthers-Falcons, the only one with playoff implications for both teams. Nine other games have playoff implications for one team. And six games are meaningless and can safely be ignored.

Here is the full breakdown:

PLAYOFF IMPLICATIONS FOR BOTH TEAMS

Panthers at Falcons: Panthers clinch the NFC South with a win and a Saints loss, and clinch a first-round bye with a win, a Saints loss and a Rams loss. Falcons clinch a wild card with a win.

PLAYOFF IMPLICATIONS FOR ONE TEAM

Bears at Vikings: Minnesota clinches a first-round bye with a win.

Jets at Patriots: New England clinches home-field advantage with a win.

Browns at Steelers: Pittsburgh clinches home-field advantage with a win and a Patriots loss.

Jaguars at Titans: Tennessee is a wild card with a win. Jacksonville is the AFC No. 3 seed regardless of Sunday’s results.

Bills at Dolphins: Buffalo is a wild card with a win and either a Baltimore loss or losses by the Chargers and Titans. Miami is eliminated.

Raiders at Chargers: L.A. is a wild card with a win, a Titans loss and either a Bills or Ravens loss. Oakland is eliminated.

Cardinals at Seahawks: Seattle is a wild card with a win and a Falcons loss. Arizona is eliminated.

Saints at Buccaneers: New Orleans clinches the NFC South with a win. Tampa Bay is eliminated.

Bengals at Ravens: Baltimore clinches a playoff berth with a win. Cincinnati is eliminated.

NO PLAYOFF IMPLICATIONS

Cowboys at Eagles: Dallas is eliminated. Philadelphia has already clinched home-field advantage.

Packers at Lions: Both teams are eliminated.

Texans at Colts: Both teams are eliminated.

Washington at Giants: Both teams are eliminated.

Chiefs at Broncos: Denver is eliminated. Kansas City is the AFC No. 4 seed regardless of Sunday’s results.

49ers at Rams: L.A. could still be either the NFC No. 3 or No. 4 seed, but that’s essentially meaningless as the Rams will host a playoff game in the wild-card round either way. San Francisco is eliminated.